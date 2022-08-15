LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend is training time for any athlete who wants to test their speed and strength at next month’s Lake George Triathlon. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21, the Alpha Win Tri-Camp returns to Lake George for a second year.

The camp runs a few weeks ahead of the 16th annual Lake George Triathlon, which runs Labor Day Weekend – Sept. 3-4 – on the beaches, roads and water of Lake George. The training camp is open to all ages and skill levels, and is designed to help athletes get ready to run, ride and swim in September.

“We are thrilled to be the producers of the 2022 Lake George Triathlon and the 2022 Lake George Tri-Camp in the stunning Lake George Area,” said Alpha Win owner Tommy Struzzieri. “We can’t wait to welcome a fantastic group of athletes to another fun and safe year. We are proud to be able to race and train for the great sport of triathlon in such an iconic and alluring location.”

The training camp will be held in both the village of Lake George and Bolton Landing. Dr. Mike Halstead, a two-time Ironman Kona Finisher and Hudson Valley Triathlon Club triathlete of the year. Registration for the camp is open online.

The schedule for the training camp is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 20 Green Island, Bolton Landing 8 a.m.: 100-meter swim, up to 1.9 miles 2 p.m.: Meeting at Lake George Battlefield State Campground for run and meet-and-greet with world-class runner 6 p.m.: Dinner at Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Landing 7 p.m.: Gate analysis and film review

Sunday, Aug. 21 Lake George Battlefield State Campground, Lake George 9 a.m.: 2-hour bike ride with training tips



The schedule for the triathlon itself was also released. Registration for the triathlon is also open now. Find out what’s happening when this Labor Day weekend: