SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.

The service to Saratoga was announced on Wednesday, but was already in action. The Ethan Allen train has been coming to town since Friday, July 29, with a celebration at Union Station in Burlington. The new route was developed to provide an easy route between the communities for both business and leisure purposes. Saratoga attractions such as the race track, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Caffe Lena have been emphasized as attractive for Vermonters who may want to pay a visit.

“This expanded service will not only increase tourism between these two great cities but encourage residents to take advantage of what both vibrant regions have to offer in terms of year-round events, activities, and unique attractions,” said Todd Shimkus, president of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

Service departs Burlington at 10:10 a.m. daily, arriving in Saratoga Springs at 1:55 p.m. The ride back to Vermont starts at 5:56 p.m., arriving at 9:55 p.m. All rides run daily.

The announcement was made by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations are promoting the final week of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s current summer residency at SPAC. Visitors to Saratoga Springs for a show can get 20% off admission.

The new route is also a boon for some industries that trade on both sides of the state line. GlobalFoundries operates semiconductor manufacturing plans in the areas surrounding both Saratoga Springs and Burlington.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends from Burlington into our wonderful city,” said Shimkus.

“We are excited to have this new rail connection and can’t wait to continue encouraging both our

communities to visit each other far into the future.”