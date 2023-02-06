FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police found her to allegedly have LSD following a traffic stop. Amy Jordan, 49, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday around 1:09 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 4 in Fort Edward for a vehicle and law violation. Police identified the driver as Jordan and found she did not have a valid driver’s license. Police say further investigation discovered Lysergic acid diethylamide, also known as LSD, in her possession.

Jordan was taken to the Greenwich State Police for processing. She was then taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.