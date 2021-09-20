Tractor hits, kills North Country 5-year-old

North Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young boy was killed over the weekend following an agricultural accident in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, an individual was operating a skid steer while attempting to unload a large bale of hay. While backing, the operator reportedly failed to see a 5-year-old boy approaching the machine from the rear. The tractor then hit the boy with the rear tire.

Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that the operator immediately exited the machine, contacted 911, and rendered medical aid.

The five-year-old was transported by Turin Ambulance with the assistance of Lewis County Search and Rescue to Lewis County General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Names of both the operator and the victim are being withheld until deputies are able to notify the next of kin.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Turin Fire Department, Constableville Ambulance, and the New York State Police. The investigation remains ongoing.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19