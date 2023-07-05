FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for more nice North Country bike rides to enjoy this summer, mark your calendar. On Saturday, July 8, take a leisurely “Tour de Fort Edward” along the Champlain Canalway and Empire State Trail.

Cyclists are invited to meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Evergreen Bicycle Works, 71 East St. inside the Fort Edward train station building. The 8-mile ride heads out at 10:20 a.m., moving first through downtown Fort Edward before looping back around to take the Champlain Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail. From there, the ride runs to the Route 196 underpass before circling back to Evergreen Bicycle Works.

The ride is intended for a variety of ages and abilities. Cyclers should expect a leisurely pace, and get ready to chat with fellow riders, and take pictures.

Parking at Canal Street Marketplace is encouraged. Fiend Coffeeworks will be onsite before and after the ride with refreshments.