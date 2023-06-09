LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In June, visitors to Battlefield Park in the village of Lake George can experience the history of a key stage in the French and Indian War and American Revolution. A special “Path Through History Weekend” will open the door to the stories that have shaped Lake George into what it is today.

Lake George will celebrate Path Through History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18. Tours will guide visitors through the ruins of Fort George, and the burial place of the four unknown soldiers killed in the 1755 Battle of Lake George. Tours run at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, with prior registration recommended at info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org.

For those who want to learn more before or after their tour, the Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center is open for its second year. Located along Fort George Road, the center features historic artifacts previously kept at state museums elsewhere in New York, and this year has new bits of local history to show. Collection highlights include Native American artifacts and remnants of a 1758 bateau.

Path Through History Weekends are held throughout New York annually, as a way to highlight local history in different communities throughout the state. In the North Country, the 14th annual Museum Days Weekend recognizes the tradition in Plattsburgh.