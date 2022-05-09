LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sun is out, the trees have found their leaves again, and outdoor season is here. That means its trail season, especially as mud season draws to an end.
Trail season is a busy time in the Adirondack Park, which is home to dozens of trails of varying lengths, going as high as the 46 Adirondack High Peaks. Climbing the highest mountains in the Adirondacks is a high achievement, but some travelers might be looking for a more managable place to start.
If you’re looking for entry-level trails in the Adirondack Park, the following list has you covered. The following is a list of Adirondack hiking trails under 3 miles in total length, and total elevation under 600 feet, with information taken from AllTrails as well as Adirondack.net. All trail lengths represent the total time it takes to go out and back.
Stewart Mountain
- 0.8 miles
- 187-foot elevation gain
- Kingsley Lane, Chestertown
Lake Lila
- 0.8 miles
- 9-foot elevation gain
- Lake Lila, Long Lake region
Pinnacle Mountain Trail
- 1.0 miles
- 295-foot elevation gain
- Trailhead road off Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara
Big Hollow/Coot Hill
- 1.1 miles
- 196-foot elevation gain
- Big Hollow Road, Moirah (near Port Henry)
Stewart’s Ledge
- 1.4 miles
- 272-foot elevation gain
- Buck Mountain Trailhead, Kattskill Bay (Lake George)
Sacandaga Campground
- 1.5 miles
- 49-foot elevation gain
- Sacandaga Campground, Wells
Cheney Mountain
- 1.8 miles
- 538-foot elevation gain
- Pilfershire Road, Port Henry
Coon Mountain to Hidden Valley Trail loop
- 2.0 miles
- 583-foot elevation gain
- Coon Mountain Hiking Trailhead, Westport
Dean Homestead Heritage Trail
- 2.4 miles
- 452-foot elevation gain
- Dean Farm Heritage Trail, Stony Creek
Cobble Lookout
- 2.4 miles
- 242-foot elevation gain
- Cobble Lookout Trailhead, Wilmington