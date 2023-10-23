QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Terror at Target? Skeletons at Spencers? Halloween is on its way to the Aviation Mall.

Mall-O-Ween gives kids a chance to trick-or-treat across mall stores. On Halloween, Oct. 31, participating stores will welcome costumed kids with candy in hand from 5 to 7 p.m. Stores taking part across the mall will have signs in their windows, declaring “We Have Candy.”

Any kid on Halloween knows to wear a costume, but if any need an extra incentive, the mall has one. JCPenney will be hosting a costume contest for different age groups, with prizes in each category. Age groups include:

5:30 p.m.: Ages 0-4

6 p.m.: Ages 5-8

6:30 p.m.: Ages 9-12

In addition to stores in the mall, nonprofit groups will be set up at tables with their own offerings. Groups giving out goodies include Southern Adirondack Independent Living, Kiwanis of Glens Falls, Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, and OBHSN Therapeutic Foster Care.

Other hauntings are happening around the mall. Spirit Halloween, located inside the former Sears, will be raising funds for the Spirit of Children campaign benefitting hospitals and children’s programs. Theater troupe All Abilities Productions, which is based inside the mall, will offer one final chance to enjoy its haunted house attraction.