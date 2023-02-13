GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum frequently hosts something new, tied to the history and culture of the Glens Falls region. On Monday, the museum announced its March schedule, which includes crafts, a talk on regional archaeology, and a painting class.

The Chapman’s March schedule includes:

Rainbow twirler craft program – Wednesday, March 1

• 4 p.m., free admission

• Participants will make rainbow twirlers with a pot of gold using paper and markers; kid-centric event, parental participation encouraged, supervision required

• Registration by phone at (518) 793-2826; register by Tuesday, Feb. 28

“Conversations with the Past” talk: Lost and Found in Adirondack Memory – Wednesday, March 8

• 7 p.m. via Zoom, free event

• SUNY Potsdam archaeologist Hadley Kruczek-Aaron visits the Chapman community via Zoom to give an update on the Timbuctoo Archaeology Project, featured in the recent documentary “Searching for Timbuctoo,” directed by Paul Miller. In the talk, Kruczek-Aaron will describe the stories of black families who established Timbuctoo, a 19th-century farming community established in the Adirondacks. The talk will examine the discoveries, lessons and questions tied to the community and its ties to the history of racial justice in America.

• Registration online

Painting with Patrice – Wednesday, March 15

• 6-8 pm.; $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members

• Local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber leads an evening of painting, guiding participants through painting a Georgia O’Keefe-style Austrian copper rose

• Call (518) 793-2826 for reservations by Tuesday, March 14 – space is limited

The Chapman Museum sits at the northwest end of the Arts District of Glens Falls trail. Established in summer 2022, a path of sidewalk stamps connects the museum to Crandall Public Library and several arts organizations, before terminating on Warren Street at the Hyde Collection.