TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Ticonderoga, the transition from April to May will be marked by something special to the community’s local business. Ticonderoga will participate in the 2023 National Small Business Week, from Sunday, April 30, to Saturday, May 6.

From Sunday to Friday, Ticonderoga businesses offer something special every day, including events for those in the business world who want to network and learn from their peers. Organized by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the local celebration is aimed to get the community to engage with local shops, entertainment and other businesses. The full schedule includes:

Monday, May 1 Essex County Industrial Development Agency and PRIDE of Ticonderoga Open House Open house to meet with chamber partners and learn about the services they offer Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, 94 Montcalm St. Suite 1 1-3 p.m.



Tuesday, May 2 National Small Business Week 2-Day Virtual Summit Free virtual event to learn about business strategies and talk to industry experts (extends to Wednesday) Join in online 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 Health Insurance Services Open House Learn about Health Insurance Services with the chamber of commerce, in an event including a presentation, refreshments and door prizes – appointments can be made at (518) 563-1000 Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, 94 Montcalm St. Suite 1 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. National Small Business Week 2-Day Summit (Day 2) Join in online

Thursday, May 4 Center for Businesses in Transition Open House Business owners expecting or going through changes can learn about resources available to them Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, 94 Montcalm St. Suite 1 Noon – 3 p.m. Small Town Boutique and Dolly & the Bean grand opening and ribbon cutting Ribbon cutting for two new Ticonderoga businesses, with refreshments to follow 106 Montcalm St. 4:30 – 6 p.m.

