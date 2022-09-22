TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month – and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.

The launch will close on Monday, Oct. 31, in order to accommodate repair work to a railroad crossing along Route 74. Part of that road is also expected to close during that period. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 4.

All access to the Ticonderoga Boat Launch will be prohibited during the closure period. In the meantime, anyone looking to get out on the water from that part of Lake Champlain is encouraged to use the Port Henry launch. Other locations along the Essex County portion of the lake include in Westport, Willsboro, and Port Douglas near the village of Keeseville.