LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival is planning a big year. A total of more than 80 musicians, composers, and radio and podcast hosts are set to bring classical sounds with energetic flare to the village of Lake George this summer.

Tickets went on sale this week for this summer’s Lake George Music Festival, set for Aug. 6-17. The price varies depending on what you want out of the festival, and how much music you’re interested in enjoying. A full festival pass is priced at $165, and a 3-concert pass at $59. Music and parking passes are for sale through the festival website.

Every year, the Lake George Music Festival attracts senior artists and composers who serve as mentors to the student musicians who fill out the ranks. Everyone performs, and every name has a chance to shine across 11 days. This week, the festival announced its list of mentors, as well as featured guest artists, some of whom will teach master class sessions in addition to hosting concerts.

Guest artists

Arkai Aug. 6-10 Concert on Aug. 9

Ani Kavafian Aug. 8-11 Master class and concert on Aug. 10

Michael Brown Aug. 10-13 Master class and concert on Aug. 12

William Purvis Aug. 13-16 Master class and concert on Aug. 15



Mentor artists

Beomjae Kim Flute Republic of Korea

Joshua Lauretig Oboe U.S.

Stas Chernishev Clarinet Russia

Eleni Katz Bassoon U.S.

Eric Huckins Horn U.S.

Walter Hoffbauer Trumpet Czech Republic

Kevin R. Dombrowski Trombone U.S.

Anastasia Agapova Violin Russia

Amalia Hall Violin New Zealand

Barbora Kolářová Violin Czech Republic

Milena Kolářová Violin Czech Republic

Jordan Bak Viola U.S.

Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong Viola Hong Kong

Mia Barcia-Colombo Cello U.S.

Arlen Hlusko Cello Canada

Charles Paul Bass U.S.

David Fung Piano Australia/U.S.

Sun-A Park Piano South Korea/U.S.

Rosanna Moore Harp U.K.

Garrett Arney Percussion U.S.

Roger Kalia Conductor U.S.



This summer’s concert includes eight chamber music concerts, the return of “Piano Mania!” and a performance from The Composer’s Institute. A full schedule is TBA. The home of the Lake George Music Festival is the historic Carriage House at Fort William Henry, which is currently undergoing a $3 million renovation project.