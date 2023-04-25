LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival is planning a big year. A total of more than 80 musicians, composers, and radio and podcast hosts are set to bring classical sounds with energetic flare to the village of Lake George this summer.
Tickets went on sale this week for this summer’s Lake George Music Festival, set for Aug. 6-17. The price varies depending on what you want out of the festival, and how much music you’re interested in enjoying. A full festival pass is priced at $165, and a 3-concert pass at $59. Music and parking passes are for sale through the festival website.
Every year, the Lake George Music Festival attracts senior artists and composers who serve as mentors to the student musicians who fill out the ranks. Everyone performs, and every name has a chance to shine across 11 days. This week, the festival announced its list of mentors, as well as featured guest artists, some of whom will teach master class sessions in addition to hosting concerts.
Guest artists
- Arkai
- Aug. 6-10
- Concert on Aug. 9
- Ani Kavafian
- Aug. 8-11
- Master class and concert on Aug. 10
- Michael Brown
- Aug. 10-13
- Master class and concert on Aug. 12
- William Purvis
- Aug. 13-16
- Master class and concert on Aug. 15
Mentor artists
- Beomjae Kim
- Flute
- Republic of Korea
- Joshua Lauretig
- Oboe
- U.S.
- Stas Chernishev
- Clarinet
- Russia
- Eleni Katz
- Bassoon
- U.S.
- Eric Huckins
- Horn
- U.S.
- Walter Hoffbauer
- Trumpet
- Czech Republic
- Kevin R. Dombrowski
- Trombone
- U.S.
- Anastasia Agapova
- Violin
- Russia
- Amalia Hall
- Violin
- New Zealand
- Barbora Kolářová
- Violin
- Czech Republic
- Milena Kolářová
- Violin
- Czech Republic
- Jordan Bak
- Viola
- U.S.
- Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong
- Viola
- Hong Kong
- Mia Barcia-Colombo
- Cello
- U.S.
- Arlen Hlusko
- Cello
- Canada
- Charles Paul
- Bass
- U.S.
- David Fung
- Piano
- Australia/U.S.
- Sun-A Park
- Piano
- South Korea/U.S.
- Rosanna Moore
- Harp
- U.K.
- Garrett Arney
- Percussion
- U.S.
- Roger Kalia
- Conductor
- U.S.
This summer’s concert includes eight chamber music concerts, the return of “Piano Mania!” and a performance from The Composer’s Institute. A full schedule is TBA. The home of the Lake George Music Festival is the historic Carriage House at Fort William Henry, which is currently undergoing a $3 million renovation project.