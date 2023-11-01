LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter, it’s no ice castle rising over the frigid waters of Lake George. Instead, new ways to enjoy the winter will set up shop at Charles R. Wood Park and Fort William Henry – and tickets to check them out are up for grabs.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for Winter Realms and Lake George Winter’s Dream, a pair of new winter wonderlands recently unveiled to bring winter fun to the village. Both will kick off no matter the temperature, or the snowfall.

“In about one month, Lake George will become the home of some of the most imaginative and memorable family fun experiences in the Northeast,” said Warren County Winter Coalition President Vincent Crocitto II. “We look forward to bringing people together throughout the holiday season and into the new year.”

Winter Realms will be set at Charles R. Wood Park, which will be populated by ice skating, sculptures, Santa Claus, and more. The event is a production by the same people behind Ice Castles, who used thousands of hand-formed icicles to create a castle of ice over the last two winters. In both 2022 and 2023, Ice Castles struggled against unseasonably warm weather in Lake George, creating numerous closures.

Meanwhile, Lake George Winter’s Dream employs light and projection technology to transform the inside of Fort William Henry into a set of themed winter experiences. Created by Montreal-based Moment Factory, the installations will be paired with original music.

Tickets for both attractions are on sale now. Winter Realms is priced at $20 for adults and $15 for children during peak dates, which run from Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, along with certain dates in January and February; and $17 for adults and $14 for children off-peak. Lake George Winter’s Dream tickets go for $23.90 for adults, $19.90 for children, and $21.90 for seniors.

Winter Realms opens its gates on Friday, Nov. 24, with Winter’s Dream following close behind in early December. Both hubs of holiday magic are set to remain open into March 2024.