LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.

Lake George is one of five locations across the country where Ice Castles is set to operate this winter. The company builds castles out of hand-formed icicles, ripe for exploration by visitors. The castle first came to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the winter of 2021-22.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Prices include:

Weekday prices (Monday – Thursday) $22 general admission $15 for children ages 4-11

Weekend prices (Friday – Saturday) $29 general admission $22 for children ages 4-11



All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Ice Castles does allow dates and times to be changed for a fee after reservation, as long as those changes are made at least 24 hours in advance. An official opening date for this year has not yet been released, but the castle is expected to open in mid-to-late January.

Ice Castles’ creations include photo opportunities and bright, colorful nighttime lighting. They also feature ice slides, caverns, crawl tunnels, a snow igloo village, and more. This year, a “Polar Pub” ice bar will be serving up drinks.

The Ice Castle action is big for the village of Lake George. This year, Warren County has put in work on the water line leading into the village, to add to the amount of water Ice Castles can use in building this winter’s kingdom of ice.

New York is one of five states where Ice Castles is building a home this winter. Other locations are based in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin.