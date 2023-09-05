GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As summer turns to fall, Glens Falls’ hometown ECHL hockey team is gearing up for another season of games. The Adirondack Thunder has started single-game ticket sales for the 2023-24 hockey season.

The Thunder season kicks off with a home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, when the team welcomes the Maine Mariners to town. Another guest of note coming to Glens Falls is the Florida Everblades, the defending Kelly Cup Champion team, who will come for games on February 7, 9, and 10.

“We’re excited to welcome back fans to Cool Insuring Arena this season,” said Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead in a release on Tuesday. “We had a historic second half of the regular season, amazing crowds, and we’re looking to keep that momentum going this season.”

Scheduled games are posted until April 2024. Tickets for the season can be found online or by visiting Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls.