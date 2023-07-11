LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A weekly tradition starts this Thursday night in the village of Lake George. The village’s weekly Thursday fireworks on the lake start on July 13 – with a special opening night.

Thursday night’s fireworks come with a special drone and light show, a new addition to the lake’s displays. The use of a drone to make the night brighter was seen on the 4th of July, as Independence Day was lit up in lights over the lake.

Firework shows are about 15 minutes long and can be seen over the lake from just about anywhere in the village. Onlookers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and watch from along Million Dollar Beach or Shepard Park. Each show starts around 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will keep popping through the summer. Shows are set for every Thursday up until Aug. 31. The Lake George Steamboat Company offers cruises that make for a perfect time to see the lights.