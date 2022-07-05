SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer, something big is rolling for rising 7th- and 8th-grade students in Saratoga Springs. A week of physics, math and fun lies ahead at Roller Coaster Summer Camp at the Innovation Center at Saratoga.

Roller Coaster Summer Camp comes to the center from July 5-8, followed by a second session from July 12-15. Both sessions are held at the F. Donald Myers Center in Saratoga Springs.

The camp includes three days of in-class learning centered around physics, mathematics and computers – all through the lens of what goes into building a roller coaster. Students will use the video game “Roblox” to construct their own dream coaster, as well as other artistic components. The week finishes off with a day at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George.

The program is a way to engage young learners with math and science through the lens of something exciting and fun. The Innovation Center at Saratoga isn’t the first place to see it used. The program was developed by the physics and math departments at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Staff from Clarkson will work directly with Saratoga staff to get everyone trained to guide a roller coaster of education.

“As we get closer to beginning construction of The Innovation Center at Saratoga, Inc., we feel it is

important to start showcasing the type of programming we can offer when fully functional,” said Beth

Moeller, President of the Innovation Center of Saratoga Board of Directors. “STEM and STEAM camps for middle and high school students will be a key component of programming we can offer to the community.”

Registration for the program is open now. Parents can register their children between 7th and 9th grades online through the center, or by phone at (518) 587-5107.