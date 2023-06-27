LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Battlefield Alliance is hosting another event on local history this summer. This July, visitors can take some time to learn about the history of the Queen of American Lakes – and those who have lived there.

A Wednesday, July 5 program entitled “A History of the Lake George Area & The Nations Who Called It Home” will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. Led by Madonna University educator Heather Bruegl, the program will show the history of the Native American populations of the Lake George area, how they lived, and how they were eventually removed from their homes.

“All the land that makes up the United States was, in its entirety, Indigenous land. The Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) and other nations called the Lake George area home well before colonization,” Bruegl said in an announcement.

The program is being hosted in cooperation with the Lake George Battlefield Alliance. Registration by email is encouraged ahead of time at info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org.

The village and town of Lake George sit on Mohawk, Haudenosaunee, Mohican, and Abenaki land, according to native-land.ca.