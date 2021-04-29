‘This is difficult’: Police release details of Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — At the Watertown Public Safety Building on Thursday, Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue held a press briefing on the homicide that took place on Clinton Street on April 28.

“I believe the mayor captured what our thoughts are. We are not alone in this,” stated Lieutenant Donoghue. “Unfortunately, these events occur daily now and we hope that they will not repeat themselves. When this is done will look back at what we’ve done and we will try to see if we can improve in areas and see if we can assist people.”

Donoghue confirmed that the incident occurred close to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, Barry Stewart, entered Bridgeview Realty and shot and killed two individuals who were later identified as the owners of the company, Terence O’Brien and Maxine Quigg.

Immediately following the incident, Stewart was believed to have fled in his Ford F-150 truck.

To locate the suspect, authorities attempted to ping Stewarts’ cell phone, however, police believe that Stewart discarded it before fleeing. Donoghue confirmed that what they believe to be Stewart’s phone was recovered after Stewart was located in Franklin County.

New York State Troopers were able to identify Stewarts’ truck by its license plate. After being followed by authorities, Stewart exited the roadway and shot himself. He was then pronounced deceased.

Donoghue did state that the Department is currently examining several motives that will be investigated and released at a later date.