GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The masks are coming on, and the candy buckets are out. For some, the weekend before Halloween is when the fun really happens. Parties, kids’ events, and more are going on around Lake George and the North Country this weekend. Here’s what’s happening on the weekend of Oct. 27-29.

Argyle

Haunted House at the Ransom Stiles House Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. Three-floor haunted house Ransom Stiles House, 55 Main St. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 13 and under



Bolton Landing

Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m. Trunk-or-Treating for Halloween Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive



Cambridge

Haunted Halloween Barn Bash Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-11 p.m. Food, music, and more at a Halloween bash Lakota’s Farm, 99 County Road 62, Cambridge $65 per person for all-you-can-eat dinner



Fort Ann

BooTown Halloween Haunt Every weekend in October Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt BooTown, 11225 Route 149 $20 per person



Fort Edward

Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28 Haunted house event for the family Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road $10 for adults, $5 for kids 4-12



Glens Falls

LEAP Masquerade Gala Fundraiser Friday, Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m. Annual gala supporting Head Start, family services, workforce development, transportation services, and an emergency food pantry The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St. $100 per person

Goblin Gallop 5K and Halloween Hop Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Halloween-themed 5K and kids run raising money for the Nepal Village School Project Abraham Wing School, 120 Lawrence St. $27 in advance, $30 on the day of the race

Boo 2 You trick-or-treating Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. Trick-or-Treating in downtown Glens Falls Glen Street and City Park



Greenwich

Halloween parade Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m. Annual parade hosted by the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Corner of Main and Washington Streets, 1 Main St.



Hebron

Zombie Walk Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All-ages, Halloween-themed zombie walk with festive treat Pember Nature Preserve Porter Schoolhouse, NYS Route 22



Hudson Falls

Halloween party and pig roast Sunday, Oct. 29, 2-6 p.m. Annual party and pig roast with live music by TR Yole and Matt Daly Fire Rock Restaurant, 111 Route 41 $25 per person



Lake George

Lake George American Legion Adult Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. Adult Halloween party with costume party and raffles American Legion Post 374, Route 9L

Halloween Party Cruise Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Music, food, Halloween fun, and sailing Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road $69.46 for adults, $63.82 for seniors, $29.48 for kids aged 4-11, free for kids under 3



Queensbury

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape Every weekend Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive

“Baskets for Ben” Ben Osborn Memorial Fund event Friday, Oct. 27, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Gift baskets with wines, gift cards, automotive items, and more, all in support of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, which helps children in need of tutoring, school supplies, and other needs across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Essex counties Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Ward Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road $20 tickets

Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2023 Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – noon Annual Alzheimer’s research support walk SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road Free walk, donations encouraged



Silver Bay

Friday, Oct. 27, 8-10 p.m.

Haunted house

Silver Bay YMCA, 8 Silver Bay Road

Stony Creek

Jack & Jill Pool Tournament Saturday, Oct. 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time Weekly pool tournament 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road $10 admission

1000 Acres Ranch Resort Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. – midnight Halloween party with music by Nashville-based country band Neshama; costume contest; door prizes 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road



Whitehall