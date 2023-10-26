GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The masks are coming on, and the candy buckets are out. For some, the weekend before Halloween is when the fun really happens. Parties, kids’ events, and more are going on around Lake George and the North Country this weekend. Here’s what’s happening on the weekend of Oct. 27-29.
Argyle
- Haunted House at the Ransom Stiles House
- Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m.
- Three-floor haunted house
- Ransom Stiles House, 55 Main St.
- $10 for adults, $5 for kids 13 and under
Bolton Landing
- Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treating for Halloween
- Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive
Cambridge
- Haunted Halloween Barn Bash
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-11 p.m.
- Food, music, and more at a Halloween bash
- Lakota’s Farm, 99 County Road 62, Cambridge
- $65 per person for all-you-can-eat dinner
Fort Ann
- BooTown Halloween Haunt
- Every weekend in October
- Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt
- BooTown, 11225 Route 149
- $20 per person
Fort Edward
- Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28
- Haunted house event for the family
- Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road
- $10 for adults, $5 for kids 4-12
Glens Falls
- LEAP Masquerade Gala Fundraiser
- Friday, Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m.
- Annual gala supporting Head Start, family services, workforce development, transportation services, and an emergency food pantry
- The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
- $100 per person
- Goblin Gallop 5K and Halloween Hop
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Halloween-themed 5K and kids run raising money for the Nepal Village School Project
- Abraham Wing School, 120 Lawrence St.
- $27 in advance, $30 on the day of the race
- Boo 2 You trick-or-treating
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treating in downtown Glens Falls
- Glen Street and City Park
Greenwich
- Halloween parade
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m.
- Annual parade hosted by the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce
- Corner of Main and Washington Streets, 1 Main St.
Hebron
- Zombie Walk
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- All-ages, Halloween-themed zombie walk with festive treat
- Pember Nature Preserve Porter Schoolhouse, NYS Route 22
Hudson Falls
- Halloween party and pig roast
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2-6 p.m.
- Annual party and pig roast with live music by TR Yole and Matt Daly
- Fire Rock Restaurant, 111 Route 41
- $25 per person
Lake George
- Lake George American Legion Adult Halloween Party
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m.
- Adult Halloween party with costume party and raffles
- American Legion Post 374, Route 9L
- Halloween Party Cruise
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Music, food, Halloween fun, and sailing
- Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road
- $69.46 for adults, $63.82 for seniors, $29.48 for kids aged 4-11, free for kids under 3
Queensbury
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape
- Every weekend
- Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more
- The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive
- “Baskets for Ben” Ben Osborn Memorial Fund event
- Friday, Oct. 27, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Gift baskets with wines, gift cards, automotive items, and more, all in support of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, which helps children in need of tutoring, school supplies, and other needs across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Essex counties
- Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Ward Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road
- $20 tickets
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2023
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – noon
- Annual Alzheimer’s research support walk
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road
- Free walk, donations encouraged
Silver Bay
- Friday, Oct. 27, 8-10 p.m.
- Haunted house
- Silver Bay YMCA, 8 Silver Bay Road
Stony Creek
- Jack & Jill Pool Tournament
- Saturday, Oct. 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time
- Weekly pool tournament
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road
- $10 admission
- 1000 Acres Ranch Resort Halloween Party
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. – midnight
- Halloween party with music by Nashville-based country band Neshama; costume contest; door prizes
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road
Whitehall
- Skene Manor Castle by Candlelight
- Friday, Oct. 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
- Historic Halloween event at Skene Manor
- Skene Manor, 8 Potter Terrace
- $15 per person
- Halloween Trick-or-Read
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-5 p.m.
- Free comics, treats, and an annual costume contest at Freakopolis Geekery
- Freakopolis Geekery, 120 Main St.