GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is behind us, and a frigid few days are ahead. This weekend, you can take your pumpkin out to pasture, celebrate new flavors at Adirondack Winery in Queensbury, and check out classic toys and comics in Lake George. There’s plenty more to do around the North Country.
Fort Ann
- Craft Fair
- Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Homemade crafts, jewelry, baked goods, and more
- Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 State Route 4
Fort Edward
- Fort Edward chicken and biscuit dinner
- Saturday, Nov. 4, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Annual community chicken and biscuit dinner; call (518) 747-5996 to reserve a dinner
- Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway
- $13 per dinner, takeout only
- “Up All Night” Game Marathon
- Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 4-5, 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Annual all-night video game marathon for national charity effort Extra Life, raising money for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center
- Southern Adirondack ReStore, 1373 Route 9, Fort Edward
- Donations to the cause are strongly encouraged
Glens Falls
- Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo
- Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4, 7:30 p.m. nightly
- 32nd annual rodeo in Glens Falls
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza
- Tickets on sale now
- Million Dollar Quartet musical
- Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, 7:30 p.m.
- A Tony award-nominated musical by Mickey Luce bringing together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley
- Starring Ben Rowley, Josh Willis, Clay Smith, Tommy Socolof, Erin Dove, Matt Meachem
- St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus School Great Hall, 10 Church St.
- $20 per person
- Johann Vexo organ concert
- Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Parisian organist Johann Vexo in concert with pieces by Bach, Franck, Durufle, de Grigny, Litaize, Widor, and Vierne
- First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 West Notre Dame St.
- $15 suggested donation
- Glens Falls Restaurant Week begins
- Sunday, Nov. 5
- A full week of three-course, prix fixe meals at participating restaurants around Glens Falls
- Full list of restaurants
- $45 at any given restaurant
Lake George
- Pumpkin Chuckin’
- Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m.
- Bring your decaying Jack-o-lantern and get it smashed, alongside a full festival and medieval village
- Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St.
- Free admission
- Greater Adirondack Toy & Comic Show
- Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Toy and comic expo
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St.
- $5 admission, free for kids 12 and under
Queensbury
- Adirondack Winery cidery launch party
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Launch party for the winery’s new Extreme Heights Cidery, including cider samples, live music, and fun
- Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room & WInemaking Facility, 395 Big Bay Road
- Free admission
- Lake George Community Band Veterans Concert
- Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m.
- Community concert, doors open at 2:30 p.m.
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road
- $10 general admission, free for veterans and active duty personnel
White Creek
- White Creek parade and festival
- Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Parade and festivities including chili- and pie-eating contests as well as cow bingo
- Meeting House Road to White Creek Softball Field on Lincoln Hill Road