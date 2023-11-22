GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – So, you’ve eaten a lot of Thanksgiving food. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. If you’re looking to shake off the post-turkey malaise this weekend, community centers and downtowns have offerings for you. Trade the turkey in for tinsel, and get ready for the holidays.

Argyle

Meet the Artisans Mini Market Sunday, Nov. 26, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Artisans showing and selling their wares, as well as Rollin in Gravy onsite with artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches The Scotlander Brewing Co., 453 County Route 47



Fort Edward

Huge Fall Barn Sale Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Books, houseware, Christmas decor, and more for sale, benefitting Little Theater on the Farm Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Saturday, Nov. 25, 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop at the Fort Edward Train Station, with live music and a donation to local food banks Fort Edward Amtrak Station, 70 East St.



Glens Falls

Shirt Factory Open House Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. First of two open house weekends for the shops and artists at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory The Shirt Factory, 21 Cooper St.

North Country Festival of Trees Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday Display and sale of Christmas trees, other holiday decorations in support of the Prospect Center The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

Adirondack Thunder hockey Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25, 7 p.m. both days ECHL Adirondack Thunder hockey, vs. the Worcester Railers Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza



Greenwich

Black Friday Holiday Makers Market Friday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. Craft artisan market, food and drink including mimosas, beer-mosas, cocktails Argyle Brewing Company, 1 Main St.

Holiday Lighted Nights Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 4:30 – 9 p.m. Drive-thru holiday light displays, plus a holiday bazaar Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road



Hudson Falls

Small Business Saturday Tent Event Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Small business events featuring woodworking, crafts, and more Wally’s Woodworking, 52 Main St.

Strand Theatre: Strand Thanksgiving Spectacular Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Third annual Thanksgiving show featuring the Strand House Band, plus special guests Jennifer Newell, Giselal Montanez-Case, James Looby and Tania Halko-Susi The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. $20 tickets



Lake George

Lite Up the Village Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25 Lighting of trees and decorations around Lake George, coinciding with the launch of Winter Realms at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons Shepard Park and Charles R. Wood Park

Breakfast with Santa at Fort William Henry Saturday, Nov, 25, 7 a.m. – noon Breakfast with Santa Claus, including a buffet, cookie decorating, and a gift from Santa Claus White Lion Restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St. $22 for adults, $18 for kids ages 4-12, $5 for kids 3 and under



Salem

Christmas parade Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. Annual Christmas parade themed around “Christmas in Toyland,” featuring a scavenger hunt through town Downtown Salem



South Glens Falls

Forging Christmas exhibition Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 25-26 Display of nativity sets sorted by materials used, including glass, wood, metal, cloth, and stone, benefitting Parks-Bentley Place Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd. $5 per adult, $3 per child under 12, $50 for group tours



Ticonderoga