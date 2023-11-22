GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – So, you’ve eaten a lot of Thanksgiving food. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. If you’re looking to shake off the post-turkey malaise this weekend, community centers and downtowns have offerings for you. Trade the turkey in for tinsel, and get ready for the holidays.

Argyle

  • Meet the Artisans Mini Market
    • Sunday, Nov. 26, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
    • Artisans showing and selling their wares, as well as Rollin in Gravy onsite with artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches
    • The Scotlander Brewing Co., 453 County Route 47

Fort Edward

  • Huge Fall Barn Sale
    • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Books, houseware, Christmas decor, and more for sale, benefitting Little Theater on the Farm
    • Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road
  • Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
    • Saturday, Nov. 25, 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
    • The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop at the Fort Edward Train Station, with live music and a donation to local food banks
    • Fort Edward Amtrak Station, 70 East St.

Glens Falls

  • Shirt Factory Open House
    • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • First of two open house weekends for the shops and artists at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory
    • The Shirt Factory, 21 Cooper St.
  • North Country Festival of Trees
    • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday
    • Display and sale of Christmas trees, other holiday decorations in support of the Prospect Center
    • The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
  • Adirondack Thunder hockey
    • Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25, 7 p.m. both days
    • ECHL Adirondack Thunder hockey, vs. the Worcester Railers
    • Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Greenwich

  • Black Friday Holiday Makers Market
    • Friday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m.
    • Craft artisan market, food and drink including mimosas, beer-mosas, cocktails
    • Argyle Brewing Company, 1 Main St.
  • Holiday Lighted Nights
    • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 4:30 – 9 p.m.
    • Drive-thru holiday light displays, plus a holiday bazaar
    • Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road

Hudson Falls

  • Small Business Saturday Tent Event
    • Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Small business events featuring woodworking, crafts, and more
    • Wally’s Woodworking, 52 Main St.
  • Strand Theatre: Strand Thanksgiving Spectacular
    • Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
    • Third annual Thanksgiving show featuring the Strand House Band, plus special guests Jennifer Newell, Giselal Montanez-Case, James Looby and Tania Halko-Susi
    • The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.
    • $20 tickets

Lake George

  • Lite Up the Village
    • Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25
    • Lighting of trees and decorations around Lake George, coinciding with the launch of Winter Realms at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
    • Shepard Park and Charles R. Wood Park
  • Breakfast with Santa at Fort William Henry
    • Saturday, Nov, 25, 7 a.m. – noon
    • Breakfast with Santa Claus, including a buffet, cookie decorating, and a gift from Santa Claus
    • White Lion Restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St.
    • $22 for adults, $18 for kids ages 4-12, $5 for kids 3 and under

Salem

  • Christmas parade
    • Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
    • Annual Christmas parade themed around “Christmas in Toyland,” featuring a scavenger hunt through town
    • Downtown Salem

South Glens Falls

  • Forging Christmas exhibition
    • Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 25-26
    • Display of nativity sets sorted by materials used, including glass, wood, metal, cloth, and stone, benefitting Parks-Bentley Place
    • Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd.
    • $5 per adult, $3 per child under 12, $50 for group tours

Ticonderoga

  • Hancock House Festival of Trees
    • Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Four floors of Christmas trees
    • Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle