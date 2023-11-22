GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – So, you’ve eaten a lot of Thanksgiving food. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. If you’re looking to shake off the post-turkey malaise this weekend, community centers and downtowns have offerings for you. Trade the turkey in for tinsel, and get ready for the holidays.
Argyle
- Meet the Artisans Mini Market
- Sunday, Nov. 26, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
- Artisans showing and selling their wares, as well as Rollin in Gravy onsite with artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches
- The Scotlander Brewing Co., 453 County Route 47
Fort Edward
- Huge Fall Barn Sale
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Books, houseware, Christmas decor, and more for sale, benefitting Little Theater on the Farm
- Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road
- Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop at the Fort Edward Train Station, with live music and a donation to local food banks
- Fort Edward Amtrak Station, 70 East St.
Glens Falls
- Shirt Factory Open House
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- First of two open house weekends for the shops and artists at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory
- The Shirt Factory, 21 Cooper St.
- North Country Festival of Trees
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday
- Display and sale of Christmas trees, other holiday decorations in support of the Prospect Center
- The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
- Adirondack Thunder hockey
- Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25, 7 p.m. both days
- ECHL Adirondack Thunder hockey, vs. the Worcester Railers
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza
Greenwich
- Black Friday Holiday Makers Market
- Friday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m.
- Craft artisan market, food and drink including mimosas, beer-mosas, cocktails
- Argyle Brewing Company, 1 Main St.
- Holiday Lighted Nights
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, 4:30 – 9 p.m.
- Drive-thru holiday light displays, plus a holiday bazaar
- Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road
Hudson Falls
- Small Business Saturday Tent Event
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Small business events featuring woodworking, crafts, and more
- Wally’s Woodworking, 52 Main St.
- Strand Theatre: Strand Thanksgiving Spectacular
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Third annual Thanksgiving show featuring the Strand House Band, plus special guests Jennifer Newell, Giselal Montanez-Case, James Looby and Tania Halko-Susi
- The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.
- $20 tickets
Lake George
- Lite Up the Village
- Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25
- Lighting of trees and decorations around Lake George, coinciding with the launch of Winter Realms at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
- Shepard Park and Charles R. Wood Park
- Breakfast with Santa at Fort William Henry
- Saturday, Nov, 25, 7 a.m. – noon
- Breakfast with Santa Claus, including a buffet, cookie decorating, and a gift from Santa Claus
- White Lion Restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St.
- $22 for adults, $18 for kids ages 4-12, $5 for kids 3 and under
Salem
- Christmas parade
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
- Annual Christmas parade themed around “Christmas in Toyland,” featuring a scavenger hunt through town
- Downtown Salem
South Glens Falls
- Forging Christmas exhibition
- Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 25-26
- Display of nativity sets sorted by materials used, including glass, wood, metal, cloth, and stone, benefitting Parks-Bentley Place
- Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd.
- $5 per adult, $3 per child under 12, $50 for group tours
Ticonderoga
- Hancock House Festival of Trees
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Four floors of Christmas trees
- Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle