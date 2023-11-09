GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Head to downtown Glen Street and you’ll hear the hype. The Adirondack Thunder is hitting the ice at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two games as the team’s 2023-24 ECHL hockey season takes off.

Glens Falls is the place to be this weekend, with local theater and the Glens Falls Symphony rounding out the program – but the city isn’t everything. Veteran’s Day weekend can be given a salute in Lake George at the field of flags, or with a glass of wine at Adirondack Winery. Here’s what’s happening in the area this weekend.

Fort Ann

Open Mic Thursdays Every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Open mic night at The Trap In Fort Ann The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road 2-drink minimum



Fort Edward

3rd annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair Sunday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Annual craft fair hosted by the Fort Edward Booster Club Fort Edward Central School District, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward



Glens Falls

Adirondack Thunder hockey Home games on Friday, Nov. 10; Sunday, Nov. 12 Adirondack Thunder ECHL hockey season gets underway Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza $22 tickets, contact Thunder box office for more information

Broadway Upstate: “Seussical – The Musical” Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 9-12, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, performed by Broadway Upstate Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. $20 admission

Chapman Museum Wine & Chocolate Tasting Friday, Nov. 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m. 17th annual tasting in support of the Chapman Museum, with more than 20 stations offering wine, chocolate, and food Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St. $45 per person

Veterans Day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – noon Words from Navy veteran Amie Gonzales and retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzales World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St. Free with cost of museum admission

Glens Falls Symphony: The Concert of International Colors Sunday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m. Featuring Autumn Piazzola Michael Emery, soloist; Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel; Symphony #4, Felix Mendelssohn Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St. Tickets: $39 tier 1, $33 tier 2, $26 tier 3



Hudson Falls

Hudson Falls Community Run 4 Kids 5K Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – noon Annual run benefitting Operation Santa Claus and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club scholarship fund Hudson Falls High School, 80 East Labarge St., Hudson Falls $25 entry fee online before Nov. 9; $30 day of the race



Lake George

Field of Flags ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. Annual Veterans Day weekend ceremony at the field of flags at Fort William Henry, including a musket salute by reenactors Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St.



Queensbury