GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino’s location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.

The Glens Falls Arts District has put out a call for artists interested in painting the alleyway wall of Charles R. Wood Theater, opposite Spot Coffee on Glen Street. The mural will be funded by Downtown Revitalization Initiative money originally intended to fund a third previously-announced mural on Warren Street. However, the city said that the location was not “downtown” enough, and so a new canvas had to be found.

Interested artists can apply by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Submissions can be sent to artsdistrictgf@gmail.com. All submissions should include:

Resume with contact information

List of public art experience

Photos of public art and other artistic work; up to 20 photos accepted, at least 1,000 x 1,000 pixels

Sketches of concepts for the wall

Written description of artistic process

Expenses and total funding needs

Availability

Artist’s signature

Artists can submit more than one proposal. A proposed budget should not exceed $30,000 in total cost, and should be designed to last for at least the next five years. The city is looking for murals that don’t involve wildlife, a theme already echoed between the existing Bay and Warren Street murals. Subjects should be related to Glens Falls history, and artists should keep in mind that the mural should look good up close.

The artist to win the wall will have the first half of the payment awarded on Friday, Sept. 9. The rest will follow upon completion. The city and arts district are looking to have a mural finished by Oct. 31, pending approval by the City of Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls Arts District is also seeking artists to paint electrical boxes in the city. Three new boxes will join seven that were painted by local artists last year.