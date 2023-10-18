QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall is hosting a haunting this Halloween. A haunted house is opening shop at the home of a theater troupe that’s called the mall home this year.

All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York is opening up a haunted house at the space it uses for rehearsals and other events. For $5, families can experience some all-ages scares and come out with candy in hand.

“We wanted to add to the fun environment that Aviation Mall provides the trick-or-treating community by having a haunted house in our space,” said All Abilities Productions President Andy O’Rourke. “It will be a fun, creative, and spooky environment. We look forward to seeing your cool costumes and celebrating Halloween with everyone.”

The haunted house will be run by O’Rourke and a small team of volunteers from All Abilities Productions. It’s open season for scares for the next two weekends:

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through the All Abilities Productions website. The production company is based near Regal Cinemas and Peter Harris inside the mall. The Aviation Mall will host its own Mall-O-Ween event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, with trick-or-treating inside the mall, as well as a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. near JCPenney.

All Abilities Productions was founded in 2022 as a way to give disabled actors and artists a close relationship with the stage. Earlier this year, the troupe selected “Snoopy! The Musical” as its first show, set to debut at Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls in 2024.