QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian bridge is getting a facelift on Bay Road. Actually, it’s getting more than that; the walkway over Halfway Creek is being completely replaced.

Pedestrians should be aware of a temporary bridge installed this week along Bay Road, for those walking or riding bikes along the east side of the road. The bridge is off to the east side of the construction site, just before Bay Road’s intersection with Glenwood Avenue and the Lowe’s parking lot.

Construction at Halfway Creek is expected to finish in late August. The original bridge was removed due to age and wear, and will be completely replaced. The segment of Bay Road between Glenwood Avenue and Quaker Avenue remains closed in the meantime.

The temporary bridge is the latest part of the project. Recently, a traffic light was placed along the Warren County Bikeway at the intersection of Glenwood and Woodvale roads, which meet at the path. While the lights are in place, those using the bike path will have to use a button to change the signal to cross. Traffic is expected to remain heavy on the road throughout the summer, as it becomes a temporary de facto route from Quaker Road to Bay Road.