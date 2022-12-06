LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two historical associations are reaching across Lake George this month, in order to tell a story woven into the history of both. On Monday, Dec. 19, a local village hotel will be the stage.

A historical program on the artillery march of Henry Knox is set to be held at the Holiday Inn Lake George at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19. The presentation will tell the story of the need for heavy cannons in Boston in 1775-76, and how Knox embarked from Ticonderoga in order to gather what was needed in order to lay siege to the British-occupied city. The journey would span over 300 miles.

The presentation is being held in collaboration between the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, Warren County Historical Society and Fort Ticonderoga. Fort museum curator Dr. Matthew Keagle will serve as the featured speaker.

“This program will be a wonderful tribute to Henry Knox’s major accomplishment as we approach the 250th commemoration of his ‘Noble Train of Artillery’ in three years,” said historian and Battlefield Park Alliance Trustee Bruce Venter. “Knox’s expedition brought Washington his first victory of the Revolution.”

Knox’s story involves the creation of a “noble artillery train,” making the trip over 8 weeks in the bitter cold of December-into-January. Knox would head south from Ticonderoga to Lake George, carrying cannon material south to Albany, and then east across Massachusetts. The equipment would eventually be used to push British Commander William Howe out of Boston, becoming an important early victory for revolutionaries.

The Lake George Holiday Inn is located at 2223 Canada St. in the village of Lake George.