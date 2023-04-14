LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The history of the village and town of Lake George isn’t easy to ignore, with the names of Battlefield Park and Fort William Henry evoking the area’s history in the Revolutionary and French & Indian wars. This month, a program hosted in the village will put a spotlight on one chapter of the region’s rich history – the life and death of Philip Schuyler.

The program “Philip Schuyler: His Life, Death and Legacy” will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center in Lake George. Presented by multiple area historical groups, the program will be led by historian Michael P. Barrett, who will speak on Schuyler’s career as a British officer in the French & Indian War, as well as a Major General under George Washington during the Revolutionary War. The program is hosted by the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, Albany Rural Cemetery, and the French and Indian War Society at Lake George.

“The efforts and accomplishments of Albany’s General Philip Schuyler, one of the most important patriots to serve the cause of liberty, are largely unknown or misunderstood today,” said historian Bruce Venter, a trustee of the Battlefield Park Alliance. “(Schuyler) played a key role in America’s victory at Saratoga in 1777 and continued to faithfully serve George Washington, particularly in relations with Native Americans.”

The man who Schuylerville was named after, Schuyler was born in Albany to a Dutch family. He served as an early Albany mayor, and in the New York State Assembly and Continental Congress. He would eventually become the state’s first U.S. Senator, as well as its first Surveyor General, and had a familial connection to Alexander Hamilton.

“We are steeped in history here in Lake George,” said French & Indian War Society co-founder Kathryn Flacke-Muncil. “The story of the American Revolution and Schuyler’s role in it is better known, but it was during the French and Indian War that he forged relationships that helped him later in his life.”

The program is free, but space is limited. Those interested can register through info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org.