GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This July into August, Wednesdays mean good eats in downtown Glens Falls. The Take a Bite food festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 5.
The downtown tradition will close downtown Glen Street from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday running until Aug. 9. The festival is a chance for local restaurants to get outside and offer the public small plates, priced from $1 to $5, alongside live music.
Live music is lined up to play every week during Take a Bite. Bands include:
- July 5
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
- July 12
- Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
- July 19
- Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
- Phil Camp (Ridge Street)
- July 26
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
- Aug. 2
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street
- Aug. 9
- The Spot (Glen Street)
- Brian Fitzgerald (Ridge Street)
A full list of participating restaurants has yet to be released, as applications are still open. Businesses that want to get cooking at Take a Bite can sign up through the Glens Falls Collaborative until June 30.