GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The heat has been inconsistent in the North Country this summer, but the city of Glens Falls is ready for warm days on the way – and is ready to equip kids with skills to cool off with. Glens Falls is offering swimming lessons at Glens Falls High School this summer.

Swimming lessons are being offered in three sessions, spanning June 26 – July 7; July 10 – July 21; and July 24 – Aug. 4. All sessions are priced at $60 per swimmer. Each session will offer six different levels of instruction for swimmers with different levels of ability. They include:

Level 1 Ages 3 and up Elementary skills to get preschoolers comfortable in the water 9:30 – 10 a.m. and 10 – 10:30 a.m. options per session

Level 2 Ages 4 and up Primary locomotive skills to teach kids to float without assistance and hold themselves vertically in the water 9:30 – 10 a.m. and 10 – 10:30 a.m. options per session

Level 3 Ages 5-6 and up Kids will learn the front crawl and back crawl, safe diving rules, and how to tread water and backstroke 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. per session

Level 4 Ages 7-8 and up Further development of the front crawl, back crawl, and backstroke, including turning skills 10:15 – 11 a.m. per session

Level 5 Ages 9-10 and up Swimmers will keep learning to improve strokes, including feet-first surface dive and springboard diving 11 – 11:45 a.m. per session

Level 6 Ages 11 and up Swimmers honing previous strokes will also learn the pike and tuck surface dives 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. per session



The Glens Falls Recreation Department can be reached at (518) 615-0446 or (518) 761-3864 for registration and questions. Registration deadlines are Friday, June 23 for session 1; Friday, July 7 for session 2; and Friday, July 21 for session 3.