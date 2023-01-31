LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George while impaired by alcohol and drugs has pleaded guilty. Anthony Futia will now face prison time for killing two pedestrians: a Lake George man and his young stepson.

Anthony Futia entered court with the help of a wheelchair as he is still recovering from the fatal June 2022 crash that he caused. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges, including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Manslaughter.

Prosecutors said they had enough evidence to prove that Futia was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving without a license when he lost control of a motorcycle on Route 9 in Lake George, striking and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and his 8-year-old stepson Quinton Delgadillo. Futia took an Alford Plea, which is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the evidence against them would likely result in a conviction if the case went to trial.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said that was acceptable given Futia’s memory of the crash.

“And sometimes, we have victims whose memory they don’t remember big portions of time. We have valid reason to believe he did not have a clear memory of what had transpired.”

“It’s a horrible accident, one in which he could take back if he could, and he’s accepted responsibility here today with the understanding that he did not want to impose or put the victims’ families anymore than what they’ve been through,” Futia’s attorney Tucker Stanclift said.

Inside the courtroom were loved ones of Jamie and Quinton. One of them told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker they were there for justice.

The judge has a range of options when it comes to sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. Futia was remanded back to the secured medical unit where he’s been held.