MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development District (MVEDD) is working to gather information on nutrition and food stream issues as faced by the valley’s neighbor to the north. A survey on local food in the Adirondacks is live now, created in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension and LivingADK.

The online survey was created to gather data on how much locally-grown, nutritious food makes its way into communities in the Adirondack Park. The survey invites both year-round and seasonal residents of the Adirondacks to weigh in with their own experiences at supermarkets, restaurants, farmers’ markets, and wherever else the question of healthy food choices come into play. Residents who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card as thanks for their participation.

The survey was created out of a specific effort to aid residents of the western Adirondacks, of which Herkimer County comprises a part. MVEDD says there is a lack of services, research and ongoing projects to aid residents in getting local food products across the western side of the Adirondack Park, which includes parts of Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, and communities including Tupper Lake and Old Forge.

The survey can be filled out online through the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District. Those unable to access it online can instead call or text (315) 288-3687 to either take the survey by phone, or request a paper copy mailed to them.

The Adirondack Park as a whole is not without its central hubs of rural food. The Adirondack Harvest Festival was recently announced to return this fall in the Essex County town of Lewis, attracting farmers and food from across the Adirondack region.