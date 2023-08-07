LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a new week starts with rain and a chance of thunderstorms, the chance of natural disasters rises. At the same time, Warren County is starting the week off by looking for input on its own preparedness plan for natural disasters.

The county is in the process of updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan identifies specific environmental problems like storm damage, temperature issues, and dam failure. It breaks those plans down by category, and also includes sections for every municipality in the county, with breakdowns of how each major type of potential disaster would be handled in a specific village, town or city.

The new survey invites the county’s residents to weigh in on how well they feel the plan has been composed. It leaves lines to comment on individual sections of the plan – as many as 10 sections in total.

The updating process is being overseen by the Warren County Office of Emergency Services and the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District. Updating the plan keeps the county and its communities eligible for grant projects that help mitigate disaster damage, including home elevations and flood control systems.