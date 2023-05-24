QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is hosting a talk on the state of national higher education, and how that effort affects economies in regions local and nationwide. Dr. Rachel Sederberg is returning to the region for her second talk.

The EDC will welcome Sederberg for “Wading in with the Workforce of Tomorrow,” a talk to be held Thursday, June 15, at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. From 8:30 – 10 a.m., Sederberg will speak on what a large percentage of college-bound high school graduates means for jobs that don’t require a degree, like trade professions. Drawing in relevance, the Warren County region is part of WSWHE BOCES, which educates students in various trades.

Registration will be made available online. The conference starts at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast included. The event takes place at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center.