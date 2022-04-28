QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, State University of New York gives out Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence to students who excel in their field of study. This week, two students from SUNY Adirondack were among 2022’s award recipients.

SUNY Adirondack students Anne Wojtowecz, of Hudson Falls, and Crystal Puterko, of Indian Lake, were honored at a statewide ceremony on Tuesday. The two were among 180 students to receive awards among SUNY’s 61 colleges.

Wojtowecz was awarded with the Military Service Award, which is presented to a former military officer who is a SUNY student, and who has made “a measurable impact on their campus.” She served in the U.S. army from 1999-2011, including tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She majors in information security at SUNY Adirondack.

“Anne proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, and she brought her life experiences to SUNY Adirondack,” said Kristine D. Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, in her nomination of Wojtowecz for the award. Wojtowecz is president of the SUNY Adirondack Veterans Club and of Phi Theta Kappa. She will graduate on May 14 and transfer to the College of Saint Rose.

Puterko was awarded with a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, and graduated from SUNY Adirondack in January. She is now a student in business administration at SUNY Oswego. An adult student with a family, Puterko was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and was on the Dean’s List for three semesters.

“SUNY Adirondack has given me the opportunity to work toward an MBA in finance, and help people make their financial goals a reality,” Puterko said.