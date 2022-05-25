QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has been working to create a new sports complex and re-turf its sports fields. That project was waylaid in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, the college is getting some help getting the job done.

This week, Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family presented SUNY Adirondack with a $75,000 gift, toward the $5.7 million athletic facility renovation project. The funds will cover the replacement of the college’s athletic turf – just one part of the whole mission.

“The Dake Family Foundation and Stewart’s Shops are among the college’s most generous corporate donors and, once again, they have lent their generous support to the college and our community,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine D. Duffy. “Their commitment to the communities they serve is unsurpassed and greatly appreciated.”

Earlier in May, SUNY Adirondack’s board gave contractors the OK to start work on a planned sports complex, which will accommodate an extended playing season for soccer, baseball, lacrosse and softball. The school plans to bring more sports tournaments to the area in the off-season, once the complex is complete.

The project also includes new dugouts, bleachers, a press box and a scoreboard. The project is supported jointly by SUNY Adirondack, the Adirondack Housing Association, Faculty Student Association, and public donations.

“Having a state-of-the-art turf facility improves the training and competition experiences for our current Timberwolves, and helps our coaches attract and recruit high-caliber student-athletes,” said SUNY Adirondack Athletics Director Zach Schwan.

SUNY Adirondack‘s athletics facilities have already seen some upgrades. The gymnasium roof and basketball court were upgraded in early 2020. A new workout facility for college athletes was built in 2021.

The $75K check was presented to college staff by Dan Cook, manager of the nearby Bay Road Stewart’s Shops location in Queensbury; as well as Stewart’s district manager Sheri McGarr, and members of store staff.