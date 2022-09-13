QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, SUNY Adirondack puts out a call, seeking alumni to be lifted up and celebrated for their life paths following their time at the North Country college. The time has come around again.

As of Monday, SUNY Adirondack is seeking nominations for its 2022 Trailblazers Society. The society is meant to honor those who have achieved special career success, or made a philanthropic impact on their community, following their time attending classes at the home of the Timberwolves.

“SUNY Adirondack’s distinguished alumni have blazed a trail in their careers and communities,” said Danielle Brown, director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, in a call for nominations on Monday. “They exemplify professional and philanthropic leadership, and pave the way for the generations that follow.”

Any alumnus of SUNY Adirondack can be nominated for the award, through the college’s website. The submission process has a deadline of Friday, Sept. 30. Following submissions, the 2022 SUNY Adirondack Trailblazers list will be honed down by a group of faculty members, alumni and college leaders. A ceremony will be held later this fall.