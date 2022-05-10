QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, SUNY Adirondack’s 2022 graduating class will celebrate finishing a landmark in college education. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be doing so in person.

SUNY Adirondack’s 2022 commencement ceremony is set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 14. It will be hosted at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, and will mark the school’s 60th ceremony, for the 436 graduating students of SUNY Adirondack and the Queensbury SUNY Plattsburgh building.

“For the first time since 2019, we are able to safely offer an in-person celebration of our graduates and their accomplishments,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D. “What an honor to share this momentous occasion with family, friends and the community.”

Graduates will receive their conferring of degrees and certificates from Duffy and SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi. Student speakers at this year’s commencement include SUNY Adirondack and Plattsburgh alumna Cylie Millington, of Argyle; and British national Samantha C. Whay-Jenkins, a resident of Doha, Qatar, who is the first-ever Qatar resident to graduate from SUNY Adirondack.

Music will be provided by SUNY Adirondack’s Chorale, joined by pipers Allyson Crowley-Duncan and Cameron Breslin. Words will be shared by Duffy; school Board of Trustees chair Patricia Pietropaolo, Ph.D.; and Washington and Warren County supervisors Evera Sue Clary and Frank Thomas. SUNY Adirondack Chancellor’s Awards will be presented by Academic Affairs Vice President John Jablonski, Ph.D.

In 2021, the school ceremony was streamed live on YouTube. The event was kept private to students and school staff in order to minimize COVID-19 concerns.