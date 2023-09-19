QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is hosting a college open house this October. It’s a chance for parents and future students to learn about what to expect if they take a local route to higher education.

The open house runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7. College president Kristine Duffy will welcome guests at 9:30 a.m., opening up a schedule featuring workshops and meet-and-greets with professors.

“This Open House is a great way to find out about the college that is just down the road from home,” said Enrollment and Student Affairs Vice President John Delate, Ph.D. “We have a lot to discover and might really surprise people who think they know what we are. We have a beautiful campus with cutting-edge technology, labs, studios, an incredible Athletics facility, some of the nicest res hall rooms I’ve ever seen, and faculty and staff who really care about each student.”

Starting at 9:50 a.m., a choice of workshops kicks off. Options include sessions on first-year experience, adult learning and transfer student connections and resources, campus life, and financial aid. From 10:30 to noon, information on 40+ degree programs will be available, with professors onsite to talk with students and parents about what might be right for them.

Registration can be found through SUNY Adirondack online. That afternoon, SUNY Adirondack’s soccer teams will play at 4 and 6 p.m. on the school’s new turf field.