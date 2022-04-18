QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting this week, SUNY Adirondack is hosting a food drive effort benefitting the backpack program at Glens Falls City School District. Starting on Tuesday, April 19, boxes at four locations around campus will collect shelf-stable food products that will go to children living in food-insecure situations.

Donation boxes will be placed at the campus Student Center, SEDI office, Residence Hall, and outside Einstien Bros. Cafe in Scoville Hall. Recommended items for donation include microwaveable cups of macaroni and cheese, soup and Chef Boyardee products; snack-sized bags of trail mix; 16-ounce jars of peanut butter; pouches or cups of applesauce; fruit cups; Pop-Tarts; and individual-sized bags of pretzels, Goldfish crackers, chips and cookies.

“We are proud to help Glens Falls students,” said Danielle Heller, assistant director of Student Engagement & Diversity Initiatives. “Children can’t thrive if they’re hungry, and families shouldn’t have to worry about having enough to eat.”

The collection will all lead to a “Stuff the Bus” event on May 21 at Market 32/Price Chopper in Queensbury. The shop is pitching in, too, offering $5 and $10 bags of food customers can purchase for donation during the event.

The effort is in collaboration with Tri-County United Way, Community Work & Independence, and Fidelis. The backpack program is one of several that provide kids with school breakfasts and lunches in the area. Warren County ranks at 39 out of New York State’s 62 counties in terms of food security rate. The rate for children sits at 15.2%, 4.1% higher than the national average.