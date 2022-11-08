QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is set to host its annual Veterans Day ceremony this Thursday. Every year, the college honors its local veterans who now learn on-campus after having served their country.

The college Veterans Day commemoration will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12:40 p.m. at the Northwest Bay Conference Center at Adirondack Hall. The event is always free to the public.

“SUNY Adirondack is always honored to host this incredible community event to honor our nation’s veterans and their families, and the many veteran alumni and students on campus,” said Taylor Testa, the college’s director of Student Engagement & Diversity and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The ceremony will begin with remarks from SUNY Adirondack Veterans Club advisor Ryan Thomas, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A Posting of the Colors and Invocation will be included, courtesy of American Legion Post No. 522 of Corinth. The National Anthem will be sung by Jacob Carpenter, SUNY Adirondack Student Senate president.

The day of recognition is also a chance for SUNY Adirondack to acknowledge local veterans’ services. Jeremy Duers will speak on behalf of the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer to Peer Program for Washington and Warren Counties. The U.S. Marines veteran will speak on the relaunch of a grant program for veterans, facilitated by SUNY Adirondack.

“This region has a strong history of serving the U.S. armed forces, creating a legacy of pride and honor,” Duers said. “It’s fitting, then, that SUNY Adirondack, an institution that since its founding more than 60 years ago has served veterans, offers such a poignant salute to the people who protect our freedom.”