QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack announced a new appointment this week to expand its offerings outside of the typical classroom. This week, the college appointed Susan Corlew as its new Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation.

Corlew, a Queensbury resident and educator, will oversee SUNY Adirondack’s continuing education programs, which consist of non-credit courses offered to members of the community at large. Program courses are offered to students ages 9 to 99, and operate at Saratoga Springs High School and the SUNY Adirondack Culinary Center in addition to the main campus in Queensbury. Her work will also involve Workforce Innovation, a department that helps get students the training they need to work in specific industries and local area businesses.

“I’m excited to respond to the needs of residents, manufacturing and industry,” Corlew said. “Whether for general interest or to help build worker skill sets, we will provide coursework for people to be the best versions of themselves. I want to give back to the community I live in”

Corlew has previous experience teaching in area school districts. Most recently, the educator taught English at La Salle Institute in Troy, developing new programs for women. Her experience also includes work teaching high school English classes at Lake George schools from 1993 to 2000, followed by Glens Falls from 2006 to 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our team,” said Caelynn Prylo, Dean of Continuing Education. “Her expertise in the classroom and developing curriculum and academic programs will be an incredible asset to our greater community.”