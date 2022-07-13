QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has created a new office dedicated to health issues on campus. The college’s new Health and Wellness office is opening with help from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

In order to fully staff the office to tackle health needs on campus, SUNY Adirondack announced some new appointments and hires this week. Lori Prock joins the school staff as director of Health and Wellness. She is joined by Tobey Gifford and Kyle Esposito as wellness coordinators, and Deb Neal as an on-campus nurse.

“We are excited to add to existing health initiatives on campus to ensure we are caring for our students’ well-being in a holistic way,” said Kathryn O’Sick, dean for Student Affairs, in an announcement on Tuesday. “Lori, Tobey, Kyle and Debbie each bring years of experience in their respective fields, and are passionate about helping people be their healthiest, happiest selves.”

The creation of the new office is part of a larger effort by SUNY Adirondack to increase its resources on campus. It joins the school’s counseling center, Randle’s Veterans Center, support group operations, wellness and meditation programming and fitness center.

Lori Prock

Each officer at the new Health and Wellness office brings their own background of expertise. Prock takes the helm after working as Saratoga County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, as well as time as a health educator for the county Department of Health. She also has experience working for OSHA. Prock plans to examine student health across six pillars, including physical, emotional, social, spiritual, intellectual and occupational health.

Gifford has previous experience working at SUNY Adirondack, including time as an adjunct instructor, and is the co-owner of Lemon Tree Yoga and Healing Arts Studio in Glens Falls. Esposito has also taught at the college, guiding outdoor education courses that he once took, and also works with The Hub, a student community resource.

“The wellness coordinator position is a great blend of what I love to do and a platform to help students succeed,” Esposito said. “Our students need support with mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health.”

Neal has served as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital, and will operate regular hours at the SUNY Adirondack Residence Hall. Her experience includes working as a U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer for seven years.

In recent months, SUNY Adirondack has added other resources to its campus. In February, the school joined the JED Campus Network, which shares mental health, suicide prevention and substance abuse resources and training programs. Hudson Headwaters’ mobile health unit has been paying visits to the campus since March.