GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of SUNY Adirondack students are set to have their art featured on a much larger stage this year. Twelve students from the college will be featured as part of the 120° Intercollegiate Regional Show in Saratoga Springs.

The show opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Saratoga Arts, located at 320 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The art show welcomes artwork from students at colleges and universities within 120 miles of Saratoga Springs.

“It was so cool that my mother got to see my raw happiness at achieving a major accomplishment in my life,” said SUNY Adirondack adult student Bettina Lamberti Beiersdorf, recalling getting the acceptance email with her mother by her side. “I’ve struggled to be accepted by my mother, but she loves my photography, so to be able to share that moment with her was perfect.”

Beiersdorf, an adult learner who is pursuing media arts, has three pieces in the show. Her work will be alongside that of fellow SUNY Adirondack students Orabel Beadnell, Camila Castro, Ella Constanineau, Norberto “Norbs” Cuevas, Molly Czub, Emma Harwood, Juliet Lyons, Britney Persutti, Francesca Porcaro, Olivia Strope and Maria Zurlo.

“As much as I draw and paint for myself, it’s time to showcase my stuff,” said fellow artist Cuevas, also an adult learner. “It’s cool to go old school on how you used to see art, to go into a gallery and be among other artists. It’s definitely going to be an experience for me.”

The 120° Intercollegiate Regional Show runs through April 15 at Saratoga Arts. The center is open Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The annual show rotates venues between Saratoga Arts, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Commission, and the Arts Center of the Capital Region.