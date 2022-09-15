QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, SUNY Adirondack invites authors to come and talk about their craft, and interact with students who are taking classes in the school’s English department. That department and faculty across the college get their own chance to do the same.

The SUNY Adirondack Writer’s Project kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19, with the Faculty Showcase. Members of the college English department including Lale Davidson, Rob Faivre, Peter Fernbach, Khristeena Lute, Krista Rivera and Nancy White will read from their own works at the Visual Arts Gallery at the campus’ Dearlove Hall.

“SUNY Adirondack is one of only a few community colleges in New York to offer a reading series,” said organizer Kathy McCoy. “It’s important for our creative writing and liberal arts students to hear from contemporary writers, and it offers the entire community a chance to hear from nationally known writers with a wide variety of backgrounds.”

The Writer’s Project will then begin welcoming authors to campus for the rest of the semester. Guests include Xu Xi on Monday, Oct. 17; Meghan O’Rourke on Monday, Nov. 7; and Damola Ifaturoti on Monday, Dec. 5. Xi and Ifaturoti will visit in-person at the Visual Arts Gallery. O’Rourke will visit via Zoom. All events are open to the public.

Later in September, the English department will also take part in 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a global movement using poetry to call for social change. A student poetry open mic will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in the multipurpose room at the school residence hall.

“I’m excited for our SUNY Adirondack community to celebrate 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a global movement that channels the power of poetry to promote peace and justice for people and the planet alike,” said Rivera, the event’s organizer. “Our events this year will surely be inspiring, and I can’t wait for us to gather and send some hope out into the world.”