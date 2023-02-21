QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is adding a new 12-week training opportunity to its repertoire, as a way to offer another career path opportunity to students. The college is set to begin offering an IT Help Desk Bootcamp course to its catalog of workforce development offerings.

The school’s new IT Help Desk Bootcamp will run 12 weeks, alongside two other programs. It offers CompTIA+ exam vouchers, to help students get involved in IT positions once they graduate. It includes computer system strategy, hardware architecture, operating system management and more.

“This is a great opportunity for interested individuals to receive hands-on training in a field that allows for flexible scheduling, provides an ever-changing work environment and is in urgent need of skilled applicants,” said Susan Corlew, director of Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation at SUNY Adirondack.

The program is funded by part of a $60 million state grant designed to support enrollment initiatives across SUNY campuses. The course is operated at no additional cost to students. It will be run in two cohorts, both running from March into June on alternating days. Both cohorts will be held at SUNY Adirondack’s Saratoga campus in Wilton.

“Being able to offer a wide variety of grant-funded training opportunities so participants can work toward their professional goals is exciting,” Corlew said. “As a community college, it is important to us to be able to improve lives while also helping to meet the needs of regional employers.”

The IT program joins training programs in Python for Data Analytics, and Electrical Maintenance Technician Bootcamp.