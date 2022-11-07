QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is expanding its range of college courses once again. Starting next fall, the college will add a bachelor’s degree in computer security to its menu of academic offerings, offered through its connection with another college further north into New York.

The program is set to open for the fall 2023 semester. The new offering is part of an articulation agreement between SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Plattsburgh, and is a joint education program between the two. SUNY Plattsburgh operates a building on SUNY Adirondack’s campus. Other articulation programs include psychology, criminal justice, business administration and nursing.

“We are eager to welcome students into our new bachelor degree completion program in computer security, one of the only computer security majors among the SUNY comprehensive colleges,” said Emma Bartscherer, director of SUNY Plattsburgh’s branch campus at SUNY Adirondack. “With the added benefit of a concentration in threat analysis, students will graduate with a competitive advantage and many career prospects.”

The program will offer a two-year option for existing graduates of SUNY Adirondack’s Associate of Sciences programs in information technology, cybersecurity and information technology, or similar programs from other schools. The program will be the subject of an info session running at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, with registration open now.

“True to our motto, ‘You don’t have to leave to go far,’ SUNY Plattsburgh’s branch campus is proud to serve students in the region as the only four-year school with a presence in Warren County,” Bartscherer said.