QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, students at SUNY Adirondack will have a new place to get a bite and study for exams. Eddy’s Eats opens at Scoville Hall this week, offering smoothies, bagels and more – even after the counter closes.

The new eatery gets a ribbon-cutting opening on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Eddy’s Eats serves Smoothie Lab brand smoothies, as well as bagels from Glens Falls Bagels in South Glens Falls. Counter service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily – but students can still get fed there after the counter closes down, answering a student effort last year to find where SUNY Adirondack’s campus was lacking in giving students what they need.

“This important addition provides another resource for students, allowing them more food options,” said Jacob Carpenter, president of the Student Senate, and part of an effort that surveyed students on campus food options throughout the 2022-23 school year. “The results showed there was a want and need for more food options.”

The cafe is also introducing Just Baked, Costa Coffee, and Byte – three vending machine-style spots where students can grab something to eat at any time of day or night. Just Baked offers frozen microwavable sandwiches, White Castle burgers, and cakes; Costa Coffee has a variety of drinks; and Byte is a cooler-style vending machine offering sandwiches, wraps, and protein packs.

All three vending machines will be located at Scoville Hall alongside Eddy’s Eats. Just Baked and Byte will also have locations inside the school dorms. During the survey, it was found that students living on campus had an especially difficult time finding food options outside of dining hall hours.

“Eddy’s Eats responds to evolving preferences of our diverse community, saying goodbye to the traditional and ushering in an era of innovation for the Scoville dining option,” said Carrie Black, Director of Auxiliary Services at SUNY Adirondack. “The FSA, Student Senate and Chartwells worked together to redefine our campus dining experience and create Eddy’s Eats as a cafe that embraces change and evolution.”