GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twice a month, the Glens Falls Common Council meets to consider planning projects big and small, from curb adjustments to new businesses. Last week, the city’s first meeting of December came with something special.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6th grader Adele Squadere started the city Common Council meeting off by singing a rendition of the National Anthem. Squadere, a student at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls, is set to be the first in a new tradition for the city, which is seeking other singers and performers to follow suit.

“We all were absolutely delighted with Adele’s performance and I’m proud to be part of this

new program,” said Mayor Bill Collins. “We have a solid history of promoting the arts in Glens

Falls. It is especially important to include the talented young people in a community that has so

many gifted artists and musicians. It provides our younger generation with an ability to learn

and grow in a public setting while encouraging them to be part of the community.”

Squadere was taught by Glens Falls music teacher Teresa Dunn, who also directs the Amorak Youth Djembe Ensemble. Dunn will feature Squadere and other Abe Wing students at the school’s “Christmas Soul” holiday concert. The show is set for Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The city is looking for other singers, dancers and performers of other kinds who are interested in kicking off one of the Common Council’s twice-monthly meetings. Those interested can reach out to Kate Roos at ksroosgf@gmail.com for more information.