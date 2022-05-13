GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection museum is announcing its annual High School Juried Art Show. The 31st annual show is open now, showcasing 100 works of art by students at high schools across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.

The 100 works on display were chosen from among 443 works submitted by 182 students in 13 schools. Winners were announced at the May 7 opening reception at the Warren Street museum.

“The High School Juried Art Show is an amazing opportunity for area high school student artists to learn and experience the finer points of a professional competitive exhibition process. As one of the nation’s longest-running high school juried shows, we are proud to continue providing this opportunity for our region’s amazing young artists,” said The Hyde Collection’s Director of Curatorial Affairs, Jonathan Canning.

A jury of three local artists judged the art. Members included Anne Diggory, Doretta Miller, and Victoria van der Lann.

Winners were chosen in Best of Show, Curator’s Award, Juror’s Awards and Honorable Mentions. A Visitor’s Choice category will also be announced once this year’s show ends, with voting conducted by QR codes around the exhibition. All winners receive a $250 scholarship for SUNY Adirondack’s arts program.

This year’s award winners included:

Best of Show: Kyla McByrne, Queensbury High School, “Sticky Situation”, acrylic painting.

Curator’s Award: Emma Sullivan, Queensbury High School, “Going Down Like Dominos”, photography.

Juror’s Award: Jillian Nichols, South Glens Falls High School, “Lemon Tea”, colored pencil drawing.

Juror’s Award: Jordan Hall, Saratoga Springs High School, “Bored”, acrylic painting.

Juror’s Award: Aileen Klaus, Saratoga Springs High School, “Ocean Over Time”, acrylic painting.

Honorable Mention: Alexander Corentto, Glens Falls High School, “Encrypted”, sculpture.

Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Bolio, Argyle Central School, “Delicacy”, graphite drawing.

Honorable Mention: Elise Breen, Queensbury High School, “Winter Waterfall”, photography.

Honorable Mention: Shannon Starratt, Lake George High School, “Escapism”, mixed media drawing.

Honorable Mention: Abigail Homburger, Saratoga Springs High School, “House of the Rising Sun”, oil pastel drawing.

Participating schools included The Charlton School, Glens Falls High School, Queensbury High School, Lake George Jr./Sr. High School, South Glens Falls High School, Saratoga Springs High School, Fort Ann Central School, Schroon Lake Central School, Whitehall Jr./Sr. High School, North Warren Central School, Argyle Central School, Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs, and Salem Central School.